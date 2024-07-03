Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed parting ways with head coach Rulani Mokwena on Wednesday.
Mokwena had a four-year contract with the Brazilians and had only just finished the first year, in which he won a seventh successive league title, his fourth overall with the team in the past four years.
A clash between Mokwena and Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg was said to be the reason the 37-year-old coach has left.
“The decision was taken by the board, taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club, and was not influenced or based on the recommendations of any individual associated with the club,” Sundowns said.
The club added Manqoba Mngqithi, who was Mokwena's first assistant, will continue preparing the team for the coming season.
It is expected that Sundowns will announce a new head coach before the start of the 2024-2025 campaign.
Sundowns part ways with Rulani Mokwena
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed parting ways with head coach Rulani Mokwena on Wednesday.
Mokwena had a four-year contract with the Brazilians and had only just finished the first year, in which he won a seventh successive league title, his fourth overall with the team in the past four years.
A clash between Mokwena and Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg was said to be the reason the 37-year-old coach has left.
“The decision was taken by the board, taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club, and was not influenced or based on the recommendations of any individual associated with the club,” Sundowns said.
The club added Manqoba Mngqithi, who was Mokwena's first assistant, will continue preparing the team for the coming season.
It is expected that Sundowns will announce a new head coach before the start of the 2024-2025 campaign.
MORE:
POLL | Will Sundowns collapse if Rulani Mokwena leaves?
Rulani Mokwena a no-show at Sundowns training as he nears shock exit
How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming Berg at Sundowns
WATCH | Galaxy boss Sukazi says a player or players earn R1m a month in PSL
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos