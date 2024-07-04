Soccer

Andile Jali heads back home as Chippa United confirm signing him on

The son of Matatiele left Eastern Cape to pursue a successful career

04 July 2024 - 18:00 By SPORTS STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Andile Jali signs on the dotted line for Chippa United.
IN THE BAG: Andile Jali signs on the dotted line for Chippa United.
Image: FACEBOOK

Chippa United on Thursday confirmed the signing of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali.

The Chilli Boys posted images of Jali, 34, signing his contract.

“Chippa United FC is delighted to announce the signing of the prominent Andile Jali for the upcoming season,” the post read. “Born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, Jali left the province to pursue a successful career in both international and domestic football.

“He is finally returning to his home province, bringing his wealth of experience and skills to strengthen our squad.

“Welcome back to the Eastern Cape Mhlekazi!” the post concluded.

Jali has six league winners medals to his name with Orlando Pirates (2) and Mamelodi Sundowns (4) and will bring much-needed experience to the Chilli Boys, who will want to improve on their 12th-place position of last season. 

He was a free agent for six months after parting ways with Moroka Swallows in December 2023.

Making his international debut in 2010, Jali went on to represent the green and gold on 49 occasions, scoring five goals. 

He began his pro career at Pretoria University in 2007 before joining Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, where he spent six years, making 98 appearances (eight goals) while accumulating six trophies between 2009 and 2014. 

Andile Jali set to call Gqeberha home

Chippa United are set to announce the signing of former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Eastern Cape-born Andile Jali on Thursday.
Sport
11 hours ago

His career took him to Belgium next, where he played for KV Oostende in the Belgian Pro League. 

He was there for four years before returning home to join Mamelodi Sundowns, where he helped the side to four back-to-back league title wins between 2018 and 2022.

That formed part of an eight-trophy haul between 2018 and 2023. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming ... Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Wayde van Niekerk dips under 44 seconds for the first time Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis pile on the runs against ... Sport
  4. Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns part ways with Rulani Mokwena Soccer

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system