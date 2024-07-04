Soccer

'Big mistake': Sundowns fans emotional over Rulani Mokwena's departure

04 July 2024 - 15:00
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena's departure left fans heartbroken.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The departure of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has left fans heartbroken as they believe it is the “biggest mistake” the club has made.

Sundowns confirmed the departure on Wednesday.

Fans were devastated to hear about Mokwena's exit, taking to social media to vent.

Disappointed Downs fan Lutic Mosoane said: “Letting Rulani go will be one of the worst decisions our club ever made. It does not make any football sense. They have just created an unnecessary crisis. They have officially terminated our own dominance.”

Another fan John Madondo believed the club should have tried harder to resolve the matter.

“This is the biggest mistake to let such incredible young talent go. If Flemming Berg is the 'boss', why employ coaches? There should have been a way to resolve this. All the best, coach Rulani,” he said. 

Meanwhile others believed Mokwena's “attitude” contributed to his departure.

David Sebe said: “I'm a bit emotional. Yes, you were one of my favourite coaches without a doubt. However, you were also big-headed unnecessarily. We've lost games we shouldn't have lost. It was about you, not the team. Favouritism and a negative attitude killed you. However, all the best champ, and thank you so much, coach.”

Bonga Nkadimeng said: “Thank you, coach, for everything. You will always be special to our team. We won't forget the happiness you brought to our faces, and good luck in your future endeavours.”

In an emotional interview with Robert Marawa, Mokwena apologised to his fans.

“I'm sorry to bring so much pain to the people. I've caused a lot of pain, I might have contributed to it. I accept that I did not create this pain, but I also accept that my name is involved in the pain that has been created.”

Here are more reactions from X:

