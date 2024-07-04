Kaizer Chiefs have a storied history with Türkiye and have sold a number of players who moved to Turkish Super Lig clubs like John “Shoes” Moshoeu, Fani Madida, Donald “Ace” Khuse, Steve Komphela, Pollen “Trompies” Ndlanya and Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala.
“We are thankful that we are able to realise our dream of preparing the team overseas. This gives us an opportunity to promote the Kaizer Chiefs brand outside the borders of South Africa.
“We are looking forward to a successful tour and hope it will lead us to winning, as we did when we came back from Korea in 2003,” said marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung.
Amakhosi will be based in the cities of Izmit and Istanbul during their tour of Türkiye.
Chiefs hoping for Turkish delight as they embark on European tour to reset the button
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs are embarking on a preseason tour of Türkiye over the next three weeks hoping it will be the beginning of a process to restore the side to its former glory.
The players will be joined by incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi who has been tasked with the massive job of reawakening the sleeping giant that has not tasted silverware in nine seasons.
Amakhosi are not the only South African side going to Europe to prepare for the coming season as champions Mamelodi Sundowns are going to Austria and Orlando Pirates are returning to Spain.
This is an important part of Chiefs' preparations as they have a new technical team and want to stop the rot that saw the team fail to qualify for the top eight next season.
On their first tour outside the country in 21 years, Chiefs are expected to train and play friendly matches against some top Turkish opposition.
Sundowns part ways with Rulani Mokwena
“The most crucial aspect of a preseason camp is to make sure that the team is building team unity and overall mental readiness for the season ahead. These are vital as every top team needs to work together to build its internal strength to be prepared for the challenges ahead,” said sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
“More specifically for us, with a new incoming coaching structure, it helps for the new coaching team to have the squad away from their normal environment to assess what work must be done and how they need to work going forward together.
“We are looking forward to a very productive preparation process, and we hope the team will be able to focus on the job at hand as we gear towards starting the season very strongly,” he added.
How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming Berg at Sundowns
