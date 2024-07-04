Soccer

Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks Motsepe family

'The clouds don't carry enough rain for me to shower you with due praise on how you conducted yourself throughout my tenure'

04 July 2024 - 12:35 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena writes a letter after leaving the team.
Image: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has penned a heartfelt letter to the club's players after his abrupt departure from the team this week.

Mokwena parted ways with the Brazilians on Wednesday after relations between him and sporting director Flemming Berg allegedly soured. 

“I never envisioned this day would come, not so soon anyway, nor did I ever expect to part ways in this manner. But as life often dictates its own course, as a stoic I have come to accept that sometimes, endings are just new beginnings in disguise,” Mokwena's letter read.

“The journey I have shared with each one of you has been nothing short of remarkable, from my humble beginnings as a youth coach to leading this incredible team to numerous victories and accolades including those we won while being the club's assistant coach.”

He thanked the owners of the club, the Motsepe family, for their support during his tenure. He said Dr Patrice Motsepe had taken a leap of faith when he appointed him as the club sought to elevate South African talent after years of looking abroad for a head coach.

Mokwena was sore at leaving his players, whom he developed into a winning team.

In a recent interview, he said though his exit from the club was a mutual decision, he didn't want to leave

“To the players, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt tribute and deepest thanks to each and every one of you who have not only excelled in your achievements on the field but have also proven to be amazing individuals off the field. 

“Your dedication, hard work, and talents have inspired many around the continent and maybe even the world, but it is your mentality, kindness, humility and integrity that truly set you apart as exceptional people.

“The clouds don't carry enough rain for me to shower you with due praise on how you conducted yourself throughout my tenure. For 91 matches, you gave your all and you always have demonstrated the true meaning of brotherhood, sportsmanship, teamwork and perseverance.

“Your incredible achievements serve as a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence. Your passion for the game, coupled with your compassionate hearts and generous spirits, have not only left an indelible mark on all those who have had the privilege of watching you play, but me as well.” 

He also thanked the supporters saying: “Your drum beat, chants and cheers will forever echo in my memory, a constant reminder of the bond that was growing stronger and stronger by the day. I wish you everything of the best.” 

