Malesela, who has coached Premier Soccer League clubs including Chippa United, TS Galaxy and Baroka, spoke about problems at Kaizer Chiefs, foreign coaches and players and his coaching methodology.
Since he left National First Division Baroka last month, Malesela has been out of a job and said he is available because he enjoys imparting knowledge to younger and hungry players.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan Malesela
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan “Dance” Malesela, who talked about different issues.
In this episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela. #SouthAfrica #News #Sports www.timeslive.co.za
Malesela, who has coached Premier Soccer League clubs including Chippa United, TS Galaxy and Baroka, spoke about problems at Kaizer Chiefs, foreign coaches and players and his coaching methodology.
Since he left National First Division Baroka last month, Malesela has been out of a job and said he is available because he enjoys imparting knowledge to younger and hungry players.
MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I was approached several times,’ ex-referee Hlungwani on bribery attempts
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Manyama and Dr Mogoru on Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana and sports science
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos