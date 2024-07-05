Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan Malesela

05 July 2024 - 08:38 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Coach Dan Malesela says the PSL needs a strong Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan “Dance” Malesela, who talked about different issues. 

Malesela, who has coached Premier Soccer League clubs including Chippa United, TS Galaxy and Baroka, spoke about problems at Kaizer Chiefs, foreign coaches and players and his coaching methodology. 

Since he left National First Division Baroka last month, Malesela has been out of a job and said he is available because he enjoys imparting knowledge to younger and hungry players. 

