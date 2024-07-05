'Back to business': Downs players return to training in high spirits despite Rulani's sudden exit

It's all systems go for Mamelodi Sundowns as players returned to preseason training in good spirits despite the abrupt departure of head coach Rulani Mokwena.
The club posted a series of videos and pictures on its social media platforms on Thursday showing them in action after Mokwena wrote a heartfelt letter to his players about his departure. He parted ways with Sundowns on Wednesday, leaving fans and players shattered.
“I never envisioned this day would come, not so soon anyway, nor did I ever expect to part ways in this manner. But as life often dictates its own course, as a stoic I have come to accept that sometimes endings are just new beginnings in disguise,” read Mokwena's letter .
“The clouds don’t carry enough rain for me to shower you [players] with due praise on how you conducted yourself throughout my tenure. For 91 matches you gave your all and you have demonstrated the true meaning of brotherhood, sportsmanship, teamwork and perseverance.”
The club, in a bid to brighten fans’ mood, posted a video showing players smiling during training in Chloorkop.
Image: sundownsfc/ Instagram
This was followed by another video of the players showcasing their football skills and a strong team spirit on the pitch during training, captioned: “Back to business for the boys.”
During an emotional interview with Robert Marawa on Wednesday, Mokwena said he received phone calls from Sundowns players crying over the news of his departure. “I’ve had players on the phone since yesterday [Tuesday] calling me and crying. It’s difficult to hear people you love cry,” a dejected Mokwena said.
He claimed the decision to exit was mutual, though he didn’t want to leave. “It was mutually decided to separate and I didn’t want to leave. My hand was forced. There are a lot of things but I can’t talk about [it] because I’ve signed a confidentiality clause that prohibits me speaking about some of the details.”
Judging from the club’s post, the players, after a successful 2023/2024 season in which they won the DStv Premiership title, appeared focused and ready to kick off the new season with positivity.
However, fans had mixed reactions as they took to social media.
“It’s business as usual, Masandawana. Let’s go Bafana Ba Style and all the best for the upcoming season. God bless and protect you,” Sundowns fan Xolani Ngwane said.
Another fan, Maxhoba Makeke, said: “It is good to see the players smiling. I thought they would be gloomy. It shows they are professional players. We love you, boys.”
Bongani Mahlalela believed Mokwena left a big hole to fill. “I don’t think the next coach will achieve what Rulani achieved. He will need time to adapt, which will cost us big time. The football Gods will deal with us for such a blunder of a decision.”
Here are more reactions on X:
