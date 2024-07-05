Soccer

Spain dig deep to earn dramatic extra time victory over Germany

05 July 2024 - 21:18 By Reuters
Mikel Merino of Spain celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Germany
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday between the tournament's two most successful nations.

The eagerly anticipated match hit fever pitch as the teams slugged it out at a raucous Stuttgart Arena filled by a majority of German fans who were left heartbroken after the hosts' gritty display fell short by the narrowest of margins.

Spain were the better side for the first hour and wasted several opportunities before Dani Olmo gave them a deserved lead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made five substitutions in a desperate attempt to find the equaliser which paid dividends in the 89th minute as substitute Florian Wirtz, the Bundesliga's player of the year for champions Bayer Leverkusen, hammered home a shot from Joshua Kimmich's header to force extra time.

The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shoot-out when substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Olmo's cross.

The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller and fullback Dani Carvajal was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for tackling Jamal Musiala to avoid a counter attack.

He and centre back Robin Le Normand will miss the semifinal, as Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with either Portugal or France. 

