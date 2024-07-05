Spain dig deep to earn dramatic extra time victory over Germany

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday between the tournament's two most successful nations.

The eagerly anticipated match hit fever pitch as the teams slugged it out at a raucous Stuttgart Arena filled by a majority of German fans who were left heartbroken after the hosts' gritty display fell short by the narrowest of margins.

Spain were the better side for the first hour and wasted several opportunities before Dani Olmo gave them a deserved lead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner.