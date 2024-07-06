Soccer

France beat Portugal on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semifinal

06 July 2024
France defender Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against Portugal
Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

France defender Theo Hernandez struck the winning penalty in a 5-3 shoot-out win against Portugal to reach the semifinals of Euro 2024 where they will meet Spain.

Joao Felix missed for Portugal during the shoot-out which came after the match finished 0-0 following extra time.

Both teams missed a string of chances in 120 minutes of open play at the Volksparkstadion, the best chance falling to Cristiano Ronaldo in the first period of extra time when he skied over from close range.

France's Kylian Mbappe looked uncomfortable in a mask he was wearing for a broken nose and was substituted during extra time.

France will play Spain in Munich on Tuesday for a chance to reach the July 14 final. 

The Spanish eliminated hosts German in a far more entertaining encounter earlier on Friday, winning 2-1 thanks to a 119th minute header from Mikel Merino in Stuttgart.

Spain's coach Luis De la Fuente was filled with immense pride after his team's resolute and skill display.

“I'm proud of this group of players, such a committed group of players, who are an example for our country, for our society, and for any sportsmen and women who want to be competitive and want to improve every day in order to try and be a bit better every day,” said a delighted De la Fuente.

“Our team has heart and I know them, they have ambition and they are eager to be better every day. They never tire of improving and I am proud to coach them,” he added

