In a swift turn of events, Mamelodi Sundowns have welcomed back Steve Komphela as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure of head coach Rhulani Mokwena earlier this week.
In a statement released on Saturday morning, Sundowns didn't clarify whether Mngqithi, who recently signed a new contract with the club, has been promoted to take Mokwena's position.
“Mamelodi Sundowns today (Saturday) welcomed Steve Komphela who will serve as senior coach and will assist Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team,” the Sundowns statement read.
Mngqithi was previously a co-head coach with Mokwena after Pitso Mosimane left Sundowns in 2020. In October 2022 Mokwena was appointed as the sole head coach, and Komphela, who had been assistant to both Mokwena and Mngqithi, left at the beginning of last season to join Moroka Swallows.
He finished last season at Lamontville Golden Arrows, the club he had joined Sundowns from in 2020.
Komphela back as senior coach at Sundowns but there's no clarity on Mngqithi's role
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“I'm excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always treated with respect and love. I am committed to contributing to the club achieving its goals in South Africa and on the African continent,” Sundowns' statement quoted Komphela as saying.
The decision to part ways with Mokwena came as a huge shock after the 37-year-old had secured a seventh successive league title for Sundowns.
Mokwena came short twice in the last two years of winning the coveted Caf Champions League as his team lost to Morocco's Wydad Casablanca and Tunisia's Esperance in the semifinals.
It's been reported that Mokwena's tense relationship with Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg led to his shock exit at Chloorkop. It is believed the duo clashed on some key matters including the recruitment of players and results among other issues.
Sundowns are expected to leave for Austria in the coming days to continue with their preseason training.
It is not yet clear who will take Komphela's position at Arrows but Mabhudi Khenyeza, who was one of his assistants, is likely to hold the reins until the Durban club find a permanent replacement.
