Soccer

'The flame is dying out,' says Uruguay's Suarez as retirement draws near

06 July 2024 - 12:00 By Rohith Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luis Suarez of Uruguay along the sidelines during the second half against United States at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Luis Suarez of Uruguay along the sidelines during the second half against United States at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Image: John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez knows he is inching closer to retirement but the veteran player hopes to enjoy the final stretch of a stellar career, no matter how many minutes he gets on the pitch at the COPA America.

Suarez is Uruguay's all-time top scorer with 68 international goals and though the 37-year-old has only come on as a late substitute in two games at the COPA America — totalling eight minutes so far — he is not one to complain.

“I'm enjoying every moment very much. It is something that at my age, as you get older, you enjoy it more and more whether you're playing a lot or playing a little because you know that the flame of football is dying out,” Suarez told AUF TV.

“I'm just one more (player in the squad), you've already seen it. Playing or not playing, I'm happy with the part I'm doing and trying to help as much as I can.”

Once one of the most-feared strikers in Europe, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone had described a crucial period in the 2020-21 title race as entering the “Luis Suarez zone”, when the striker's experience guided them to their last league title.

Komphela back as senior coach at Sundowns but there's no clarity on Mngqithi's role

In a swift turn of events, Mamelodi Sundowns have welcomed back Steve Komphela as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure ...
Sport
3 hours ago

But with Uruguay set to face Brazil in Sunday's (3am, SA time) high-octane quarterfinal, Suarez is placing his confidence in the young players coming through the ranks to get the job done.

“I hope it (the zone) doesn't appear in this COPA because that would mean that Uruguay is doing well and that it's not necessary. If it's needed, we'll be there because we hope to write another chapter in the national team,” he said.

“This group gave a very big blow in the World Cup qualifiers by beating Brazil and Argentina. They earned that power on the pitch by showing that they can beat anyone ... The time has come to prove it and it's a great test for us.”

Suarez has also been mentoring 25-year-old striker Darwin Nunez, who followed in his footsteps by signing for Premier League side Liverpool and has scored twice in the tournament.

“I try to help as much as I can, I was in Darwin's place, I was Darwin's age,” Suarez said.

“El 'Loco' (Sebastian Abreu) was the first to support me and today, being in that place, you have to be a motivation for him.”

Reuters

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan Malesela

In the 25th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks Motsepe family

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has penned a heartfelt letter to players after his abrupt departure from the team this week.
Sport
2 days ago

Spain dig deep to earn dramatic extra time victory over Germany

A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over hosts Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash ...
Sport
15 hours ago

France beat Portugal on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semifinal

France defender Theo Hernandez struck the winning penalty in a 5-3 shootout win against Portugal to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 where they ...
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says ... Soccer
  2. Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks ... Soccer
  3. How the signing of Lorch created a rift between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming ... Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Wayde van Niekerk dips under 44 seconds for the first time Sport
  5. 'Back to business': Downs players return to training in high spirits despite ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...
From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...