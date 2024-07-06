Soccer

Tired Mbappe asked to go off against Portugal, says French coach

06 July 2024 - 10:50 By Reuters
France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after winning the penalty shootout against Portugal.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

French striker and captain Kylian Mbappe asked to be substituted during extra-time in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal win over Portugal because he was tired, his coach Didier Deschamps said.

The usually prolific Mbappe has not been at his best during the Euros, scoring once from the penalty spot against Poland but otherwise failing to convert chances and looking uncomfortable in a mask after breaking his nose in the first game.

Against Portugal in the quarterfinal on Friday night, he spent time on the ground and briefly removed his mask after a hard hit from the ball on the side of his face, before later asking to be taken off and missing the shoot-out.

“Yes, he's always very honest with me and the team, when he feels he doesn't have the capacity to accelerate ... He's not at his top form ... he felt very tired indeed,” Deschamps said, referring to muscle fatigue and the nose issue.

“I saw him struggling during the first period of extra time. It was pointless (to leave him on). Kylian has always been honest with me and the group, so it was only natural to bring in some new blood.”

In his absence, Mbappe's teammates did him proud, scoring a perfect five penalties to beat Portugal 5-3.

