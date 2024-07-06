Soccer

Turkey's ambassador calls for restrained celebrations 'when we beat the Dutch'

06 July 2024 - 14:07 By PHILIP O'CONNOR
Arda Guler of Turkiye celebrates with teammates after Merih Demiral (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match against Austria at Football Stadium Leipzig on July 02, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Turkey's ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhan, said he hoped fans would show moderation in their celebrations when — not if — they beat the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal in Berlin on Saturday.

Turkey beat Austria in a thrilling last-16 tie in Leipzig on Tuesday, setting them up for a huge game in the German capital, which is home to an estimated 250,000 Turkish expatriates and their descendants.

The victory over Austria prompted wild celebrations in cities across Europe, with fans honking car horns, waving flags and celebrating long into the night.

“When we win the match against the Netherlands, I believe that maybe we won't need to bother our Austrian neighbours and friends with horns, unnecessary noise and ruckus. We can celebrate more quietly and calmly,” Ceyhan told representatives of Turkish media in Vienna on Friday.

“I have not the slightest doubt that you, my fellow citizens, all Austrians of Turkish origin, will be moderate.”

A victory for Turkey against the Netherlands would see them meet either England or Switzerland in the semifinals on Wednesday in Dortmund, with the Turks having already defeated the Austrians who topped Group D ahead of the Dutch.

“Our Austrian friends beat the Netherlands (but) we also won the match we played with our Austrian friends. Now that we are playing against the Netherlands I ask why shouldn't we win 3-2?”

Reuters

