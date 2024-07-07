Soccer

Exodus at Sundowns as more members of technical team leave Chloorkop

07 July 2024 - 10:18
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Sibusiso Mahlangu (left) exchanges words with Sead Ramovic after a DStv Premiership match with TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last season.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' exit door remains busy with two members of the technical team following former coach Rulani Mokwena by leaving the club. 

TimesLIVE has reliably established that Sibusiso Mahlangu (physical trainer) and Thabiso Moshane (masseur) have left the club and may be followed soon by Sbu Makitla who is the performance analyst. 

It is not immediately clear if the exits by Mahlangu and Moshane, and possibly Makitla, are associated with the widely publicised departure of Mokwena who is linked with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca. 

The other key member of the Sundowns who may follow suit is first-team assistant coach Michael Loftman because he was recruited by Mokwena. After all, they share similar coaching philosophies. 

Loftman is attending a coaching course in Europe and it is not immediately clear when he is expected back at Chloorkop.



