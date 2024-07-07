Exodus at Sundowns as more members of technical team leave Chloorkop

It remains to be seen if coach Sinethemba Badela, who was recruited for Sundowns by Mokwena, will return to the club this week when the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) programme resumes.
It is also unclear whether coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela, who has returned to the club as a senior coach, and Wendell Robinson will be able to replace Mahlangu and Moshane in time before they depart for their preseason camp in Austria in the next two weeks.
“It is a worrying situation because these guys were integral to the success of Sundowns over the past few years they have been with the club. We just have to wait and see what happens from here but it is definitely worrying,” said an informant.
Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh was not available for comment on these developments.
Mamelodi Sundowns' exit door remains busy with two members of the technical team following former coach Rulani Mokwena by leaving the club.
TimesLIVE has reliably established that Sibusiso Mahlangu (physical trainer) and Thabiso Moshane (masseur) have left the club and may be followed soon by Sbu Makitla who is the performance analyst.
It is not immediately clear if the exits by Mahlangu and Moshane, and possibly Makitla, are associated with the widely publicised departure of Mokwena who is linked with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
The other key member of the Sundowns who may follow suit is first-team assistant coach Michael Loftman because he was recruited by Mokwena. After all, they share similar coaching philosophies.
Loftman is attending a coaching course in Europe and it is not immediately clear when he is expected back at Chloorkop.
Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks Motsepe family
