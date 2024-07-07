Kaizer Chiefs finally confirm Nasreddine Nabi as new head coach

Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday confirmed the worst-kept secret of the 2024-25 preseason as they announced Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi as their head coach.

Reports circulated for weeks the 58-year-old would sign as Chiefs' new coach.

Nabi ended his lone season spent with AS FAR Rabat in Morocco with a 2-1 defeat to Raja Casablanca in the Throne Cup final last week.

The clearest indication Nabi would join Chiefs was when the 51-year-old Frenchman reported to be joining Amakhosi as Nabi's assistant, Fernando da Cruz, was filmed arriving at OR Tambo International Airport two weekends ago.

He was greeted there by Chiefs' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Amakhosi ended the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with their worst finish of 10th place under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, who parted ways with Chiefs this week despite his initial job description at the club being head of the academy.