POLL | Do you think Nasreddine Nabi can turn around Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes?

After coach Cavin Johnson was shown the door last week, Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.
Amakhosi confirmed the appointment of the 58-year-old on Sunday, and he has started work at the club's pre-season training camp in Türkiye.
Amakhosi ended the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with their worst finish in 10th place under Johnson, and missed out on the season-opening MTN8 in the process.
