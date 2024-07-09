The recently elected chairperson of the African Club Association (ACA), Hersi Ally of Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga), says nothing has been finalised regarding Caf’s programme for the next few years.
Ally was speaking in Johannesburg on Monday at an event where Chiefs announced they will play a preseason Toyota Cup match against Yanga at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 28.
There are persisting rumours that Caf may cancel the unfancied Confederations Cup in favour of the African Football League (AFL), which is set to be expanded to the original 24 teams across the continent.
Mamelodi Sundowns were the inaugural winners of the tournament after they beat Wydad Casablanca in the final for the first continental trophy for former coach Rulani Mokwena.
ACA chair Hersi Ally says nothing has been finalised regarding AFL
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The recently elected chairperson of the African Club Association (ACA), Hersi Ally of Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga), says nothing has been finalised regarding Caf’s programme for the next few years.
Ally was speaking in Johannesburg on Monday at an event where Chiefs announced they will play a preseason Toyota Cup match against Yanga at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 28.
There are persisting rumours that Caf may cancel the unfancied Confederations Cup in favour of the African Football League (AFL), which is set to be expanded to the original 24 teams across the continent.
Mamelodi Sundowns were the inaugural winners of the tournament after they beat Wydad Casablanca in the final for the first continental trophy for former coach Rulani Mokwena.
“So far nothing has been concluded at Caf level in the few meetings we had recently,” he said.
“There is no strong official position regarding the AFL and the Confederation Cup. We all understand there were rumours the Confederation Cup will be cancelled and we will have the Champions League and AFL.
“But there have been no specifics and I am not in a position to speak about them. I don’t know about the AFL, I don’t know about the Champions League or the Confederation Cup or which one will be cancelled.”
Ally said whatever happens, continental tournaments are important for the clubs.
‘He’s like my little brother': Jessica Motaung on Itumeleng Khune as discussions continue about his role
“The tournaments are key for us. Most clubs in Africa are expected to participate in continental tournaments regardless of the name. Whether it is the Confederation Cup or something else, we should be looking into a positive approach and having a specific number of games on a continental level and for sponsorship.
“The tournaments involve a lot of money. Travelling across the continent is expensive because to get to some countries you have to go via the Middle East or Europe to come back to Africa.
“It is very expensive and the key is that clubs must get something out of the tournament so they can sustain the travel.”
POLL | Do you think Nasreddine Nabi can turn around Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes?
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Chiefs have made a powerful statement of intent by hiring Nasreddine Nabi
Angola stun Namibia in Cosafa Cup final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos