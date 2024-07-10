Soccer

England and Netherlands get shot at redemption

10 July 2024 - 09:50 By Martin Petty
England midfielder Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Uefa Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 6 2024 in Dusseldorf.
Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The route to the last four of Euro 2024 has been a rocky one for the Netherlands and England and a few flashes of their best quality in their semifinal showdown might be enough for either side to make the final.

England’s shoot-out win over Switzerland brought momentary euphoria, but it was more relief than redemption and Wednesday’s date with the Dutch in Dortmund may require a transformation in attack for them to reach a third major tournament final.

England have limped into the last four with tepid performances against opponents they should on paper have beaten easily, while the Netherlands have yo-yoed through and were 20 minutes from elimination before their quarterfinal fightback against Turkey.

The Dutch dazzled in their rout of Romania but have also had to scramble, having fallen behind in three of their four scoring games.

Their three wins were all in regulation time, however, compared to one for England, and the Dutch have scored nearly double their number of goals at the tournament.

The Netherlands have the edge in attack, their nine goals at Euro 2024 coming from 20 attempts on target against 15 by an England side spearheaded by the usually lethal Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

England improved against the Swiss but their five expertly struck penalties rescued an attack that again looked frustrated, with Bukayo Saka’s 80th-minute equaliser their first shot on target.

Netherlands do not have that problem and will bank on the tournament’s joint top-scorer Cody Gakpo to trouble an England defence that has been solid.

England manager Gareth Southgate declined to discuss the Dutch after his side’s win over Switzerland, keeping media attention squarely on his players’ resilience in handling the intensity of penalties.

England’s troubles in front of goal during matches were not normal, against crowded defences determined to stop them, he said.

“These are national events with huge pressure, with young men in the middle of it. Our team has been under enormous pressure from the start. They’re doing well,” Southgate said.

“We’re not able to score a load of goals but we’ve played three teams that play back fives, well organised defences.”

Southgate is again expected to stick to a similar line-up, having been impervious to calls to shake things up or make substitutions earlier during the tournament.

The Dutch have blown hot and cold and will need to be stronger at the back to stand any chance of reaching their first final since their 1988 Euros triumph, their only major tournament success.

Austria and Turkey exploited Dutch defensive disorganisation at set pieces and England will try to do the same.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has also received criticism, hitting back at pundits who questioned his team’s commitment and saying his players showed heart in coming from behind to beat Turkey.

“We need to fight to win the semifinal,” Koeman said. “It will be a great night on Wednesday between two big nations historically. England have good players, but we have too.”

Reuters

