Soccer

Spanish teenager Yamal coy over 'dream come true' wonder strike

10 July 2024 - 09:00 By Martin Petty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Uefa Euro 2024 semifinal between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 9 2024.
Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Uefa Euro 2024 semifinal between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 9 2024.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal on Tuesday sought to play down excitement over his wonder goal against France, but said reaching the European Championship final was a dream come true for him — and also his mother.

Sixteen-year-old Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pele to become the youngest player to score in a World Cup or Euros with a stunning 21st minute strike that sailed into the top corner, helping Spain come from a goal down to beat France 2-1.

He was asked how he felt about scoring what could be the goal of Euro 2024.

“I'm happy for the victory and for getting to the final. I don't know if it's the best goal of the tournament but it's the most special for me because getting to a final with the national team in the Euros is super special for me,” he told reporters.

With his creativity, pace and panache, Yamal has glittered as part of a Spain side who have won all their six matches at Euro 2024.

Dutch showed heart, Koeman says

The Netherlands' display of grit and passion to beat Turkey 2-1 in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Saturday was something to be proud of, manager ...
Sport
2 days ago

They are now within reach of a record-breaking fourth Euros title.

Coach Luis de la Fuente described Yamal's goal as “a touch of genius”.

Yamal was asked if he was aware he had become an icon of the tournament and said it did not matter what people thought of his individual contribution.

“I try not to look at that too much. I don't know if I'm the icon or not. That doesn't help anything on the pitch. I need to help my team, that's what I try to do and that's what I tried to do today,” he said.

“I was happy after the final whistle. It's a dream come true, reaching a final with the senior national team.

“Even my mum said it was her dream too. So I'm happy that was my goal against France, my first goal against France, in a semifinal.”

Yamal's goal and defeat of France was the perfect reply to an earlier remark by French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had reportedly said the impressive Yamal would have to do much more against Les Bleus if he wanted to play in the final.

Alexander-Arnold shoots England to Euro semis

Soccer-Euro exit forces Portugal to face the difficult question of Ronaldo's future
Sport
3 days ago

Yamal during the match ran to a TV camera yelling “speak now, speak now”.

He was asked who he was talking to but declined to say.

“The person I'm talking about, this person will know who this person is,” he said. 

Reuters

MORE:

Dutch showed heart, Koeman says

The Netherlands' display of grit and passion to beat Turkey 2-1 in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Saturday was something to be proud of, manager ...
Sport
2 days ago

Muldur own goal sends Netherlands into semis

An own goal by Mert Muldur completed a dramatic comeback for the Netherlands on Saturday as they overcame a tenacious Turkey 2-1 to book a Euro 2024 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Alexander-Arnold shoots England to Euro semis

Soccer-Euro exit forces Portugal to face the difficult question of Ronaldo's future
Sport
3 days ago

England into Euro semis after shootout win over Switzerland

England reached their third semifinal in four tournaments when Trent Alexander-Arnold slammed home the decisive kick to give them an emotional ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Late un' Gayton pays homage to Paralympians, vows to look for cash Sport
  2. Gayton McKenzie wants government to stop financing superfan trips Sport
  3. ‘He’s like my little brother': Jessica Motaung on Itumeleng Khune as ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | KB Motsilanyane's national anthem rendition ignites spirit of unity Rugby
  5. Akani Simbine loses unbeaten 100m run in Hungary, ending third Sport

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024