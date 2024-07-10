As Nasreddine Nabi rolled down his sleeves and got down to business with Kaizer Chiefs at their pre-season camp in Türkiye, his former boss Hersi Ally said Amakhosi have recruited a good coach.
Tunisian Nabi won six trophies at Young Africans (Yanga) in Tanzania under the presidency of Ally to increase his reputation as one of the best coaches on the continent, and that’s how he attention from Chiefs.
Nabi, who has a reputation of being a no-nonsense coach, has been brought to Chiefs to try and reclaim the glory days as they have gone nine years without laying their hands on silverware.
“He is a good coach. He was with us for two and half seasons. The first season he came during the middle of the campaign and we wanted him to try and build the team with no expectations,” he said Ally.
Yanga boss Hersi Ally gives the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi by Chiefs the thumps up
Image: DJAFFAR LADJAL/BACKPAGEPIX
“He went on to win the league, FA Cup and the Charity Cup twice in those two years. He won six trophies with us in those two years. Furthermore, he went all the way to the final of the Confederation Cup.”
Nabi earned himself admirers last season when he took Yanga to the final of the Confederation Cup, where they lost on away goals to USM Alger of Algeria after their two-legged affair ended 2-2.
“In terms of success, he did very well with Young Africans. Unfortunately this season nothing has worked in terms of winning the trophy but he is a good and I want to wish him all the best.”
There is going to be pressure on Nabi, but Chiefs director of marketing Jessica Motaung said they will do everything to support him as he tries to turn things around.
“Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast but we are excited to work with and support the coach with everything he will be doing. Chiefs has its own pressure and energy. There is a lot of expectations from the supporters.
“The club has set high standards and it has a lot of history. When you come to a club like that, obviously there is expectation from the supporters. We are here to make sure we build on that history for the next generations to come.”
