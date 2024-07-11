Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘We want to win everything’: Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at Sundowns

11 July 2024 - 13:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba reflects on life at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba reflects on life at Mamelodi Sundowns. 
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 27th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey “The Postman” Modiba.

Modiba speaks about his “inverting role” at Sundowns, brotherhood at Bafana Bafana who finished third at Afcon, the departure of former coach Rulani Mokwena, the team’s ambitions for next season and also shares his thoughts on VAR.

Modiba is going to be key for coaches Manqoba Mnqgithi and Steve Komphela as they navigate another congested campaign where they will compete in seven competitions. 

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan Malesela

In the 26th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by respected coach Dan ...
Sport
6 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Itumeleng Khune is not finished’: Sundowns keeper coach Kennedy Mweene

In the 25th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by decorated Mamelodi ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I was approached several times,’ ex-referee Hlungwani on bribery attempts

In the 24th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Fifa referee Victor ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk withdrawn from Olympic 400m in bid to boost relays Sport
  2. Akani Simbine loses unbeaten 100m run in Hungary, ending third Sport
  3. Richards Bay sign R100m sponsorship deal with Phakwe Gas, announce six players Soccer
  4. Last-minute Ollie Watkins winner sends England into Euros final Soccer
  5. Gayton McKenzie wants government to stop financing superfan trips Sport

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband