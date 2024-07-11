Soccer

Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75

Bafana Bafana coach had been shot by burglars at his home in March

11 July 2024 - 20:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala has died.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala has died.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Orlando Pirates has announced the passing of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the age of 75. 

The legendary Tshabalala, who was a respected coach, scout and administrator, has been recovering after he was attacked by burglars at his home in March. 

“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital. Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.

 “The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family will furnish details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements,” read a Pirates statement on Thursday night. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk withdrawn from Olympic 400m in bid to boost relays Sport
  2. Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca Soccer
  3. Thabiso Tenyane is pumping R100m into Richards Bay FC and is a business partner ... Soccer
  4. Akani Simbine loses unbeaten 100m run in Hungary, ending third Sport
  5. ‘We have found the right man,’ says Kaizer Motaung Jr on coach Nasreddine Nabi Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband