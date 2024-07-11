Thabiso Tenyane is pumping R100m into Richards Bay FC and is a business partner of Florentino Pérez

He says he does energy business with flamboyant Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and he is going to make a multibillion-rand gas project investment in Richards Bay in the next three years.

This is Thabiso Tenyane, executive chair of the Phakwe Group, which has signed a R100m sponsoring deal with DStv Premiership side Richards Bay over three years.

Announcing the sponsorship, Tenyane said Richards Bay will get R20m a year for three years and the remaining R40m will go towards building a world-class training centre for the club.