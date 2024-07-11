‘We have found the right man,’ says Kaizer Motaung Jr on coach Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs have finally revealed that coach Nasreddine Nabi has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend it by one year.

The Tunisian-born Nabi joined Amakhosi at their preseason training camp in Türkiye a few days ago where he is running the rule on the players as they prepare for the forthcoming campaign.

Amakhosi also confirmed Nabi’s technical team which includes Khalil Ben Youssef (first assistant coach), Fernando Da Cruz (second assistant coach), Ilyes Mzoughi (goalkeeping coach) and Safi Majdi (strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach).