MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Marriage of Wydad and Rulani Mokwena is brave but good for both parties
The worst kept secret is out and Rulani Mokwena is the new head coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in what I see as a leap of faith by both parties.
It is a brave step because they have moved into uncharted territory, but there is every reason for the club’s fans to be excited because Mokwena is one of the brightest coaches on the continent.
Mokwena, 37, has decided to move out of his comfort zone to take the bull by the horns at this club that has fanatical supporters in Morocco and has ambitions to dominate African football.
Wydad have showed bravery by trusting a young African coach, who over the past few years has proved to be a scholar of the modern game and has potential to be one of the best.
Those who know and worked with him at Mamelodi Sundowns say he is a hard-working football technocrat and spends much of his time analysing the latest trends in world football.
Over the past few seasons he has been at Chloorkop, his influence has seen players such as Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba and Neo Maema improve their games significantly.
When he left Sundowns in a shock move last week, Mokwena was working on his next project in the further development of Zuko Mdunyelwa, Tashreeq Matthews, Thapelo Maseko and Siyabonga Mabena.
Wydad noticed him because he made an impression on the continent by leading Sundowns to the semifinal stage of the Champions League on two successive occasions while also winning the DStv Premiership.
There are those who argue he failed at Sundowns last season by not winning the Champions League, MTN8, Carling Black Label Cup and Nedbank Cup tournaments despite the abundance of resources at Chloorkop.
With regards to the Champions League, he will have another chance to conquer the continent whenever Wydad returns to the tournament as they failed to qualify for next season’s edition.
Wydad are still smarting from the huge disappointment of finishing last season fifth on the log and Mokwena’s priority will be to get them back in the Champions League.
His arrival in Casablanca was met with fanfare and when he was introduced in front of a large media contingent, he said his priority is to turn the club’s fortunes around.
The pomp and excitement will die down over the coming days as Mokwena rolls up his sleeves and gets down to business at their preseason camp where they will plot their return to the top of the Botola Pro 1.
Though I mentioned earlier this is a good move for both parties, there is a possibility of things going awry and that could lead to damaged reputations and possibly strained relations.
Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca
The other interesting thing about this move is if Mokwena returns to the Champions League with Wydad, neutrals will hope to see him at Loftus against Sundowns in what would be an emotionally charged affair.
Mokwena left Sundowns with animosity after he strongly differed with technical director Flemming Berg and coming up against Sundowns with another club would be one for the ages.
Before that happens, Mokwena must prove he was a calculated gamble.
