Kaizer Chiefs explain absence of four stars in their Turkish camp

13 July 2024 - 13:30 By SPORT STAFF
Kaizer Chiefs Mduduzi Mdantsane fight for the ball possession with Orlando Pirates Makhehleni Makhaula during the DStv Premiership mach at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Kaizer Chiefs have explained why four of their players have remained in South Africa while the rest of the team is training under the watchful eye of new head coach Nasreddine Nabi in Turkey.

Chiefs left for the crucial camp without midfielders Mduduzi Mdantsane, George Matlou, Tebogo Potsane and versatile fullback Dillan Solomons.

Amakhosi’s physiotherapist David Milner revealed that the players are nursing injuries and when they are likely to be ready to join Nabi’s team.

“Tebogo’s recovery from groin surgery is progressing well and he is expected to be back in training in about two weeks,” said Milner.

“Dillan had shoulder surgery, so he won’t be ready for roughly another nine weeks, though he has started running and rehabilitation.

“George is only expected back in October after his knee surgery. However, I am happy to report that he is in the gym and doing light running,” explained Milner.

The club also revealed that Mdantsane suffered a broken jaw in a recent motor vehicle accident.

“He had surgery and, if all goes well, is expected back in three months’ time,” said Milner

Chiefs are expected back in the country before the end of this month as they are scheduled to take part in a preseason tournament, the Toyota Cup.

In the tournament, the Glamour Boys will take on Nabi’s former club Young Africans of Tanzania at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday, July 28.

