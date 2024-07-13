Soccer

Tebogo Motlanthe on the verge of spectacular return to Safa House

13 July 2024 - 14:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tebogo Motlanthe is on his way back to Safa.
Tebogo Motlanthe is on his way back to Safa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

In a dramatic turn of events, the South African Football Association (Safa) is in advanced discussions with Tebogo Motlanthe for his sensational return to the organisation. 

Motlanthe, who left his CEO position at Safa House in May 2023, is returning as COO and will be working closely with CEO Lydia Monyepao.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that a majority of the Safa national executive committee (NEC) members are in favour of this move and want Motlanthe to start as soon as possible. 

“They reached out to him on several occasions and he will indeed be returning to Safa House. I just don’t know what his return means for the current CEO (Monyepao) but I guess they will have to find a way of working together,” said an informant who did not want to be named. 

‘The differences were not with Jordaan’: Motlanthe on why he left Safa

He says there are no discussions about his return
Sport
2 months ago

Contacted on Saturday morning, Motlanthe did not want to comment on this matter and Monyepao could not be reached as her mobile phone rang unanswered several times.

When he left Safa, Motlanthe insisted he did not have a personal problem with president Danny Jordaan but pointed out there were organisational disagreements. 

Since leaving Safa, Motlanthe has been busy with football matters after he was appointed by Caf to work on club licensing. He recently concluded a course in Botswana and has another one in Namibia. 

It is also believed he has been consulting for Safa on legal issues and membership and is currently the CEO of Motsepe Foundation Championship newbies Kruger United. 

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs explain absence of four stars in their Turkish camp

Kaizer Chiefs have explained why four of their players have remained in South Africa while the rest of the team is training under the watchful eye of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Marriage of Wydad and Rulani Mokwena is brave but good for both parties

The worst kept secret is out and Rulani Mokwena is the new head coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in what I see as a leap of faith by both ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75

Orlando Pirates has announced the passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the age of 75.
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have announced Rulani Mokwena as their new coach on Thursday.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  2. Thabiso Tenyane is pumping R100m into Richards Bay FC and is a business partner ... Soccer
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Marriage of Wydad and Rulani Mokwena is brave but good for ... Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca Soccer
  5. Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75 Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband