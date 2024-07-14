Soccer

Argentina face Colombia in quest to make COPA America history

14 July 2024 - 15:10 By Reuters
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during the press conference.
Image: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina will be battling for a record-breaking 16th COPA America title when they face Colombia in Florida on Monday morning, where a victory would boost the defending champions past Uruguay as the most successful team in the tournament's history.

The match kicks off at 2am, SA time.

Having already secured the COPA America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022, Argentina are on the cusp of a historic treble.

The only comparable achievement in international football is Spain's back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, punctuated by a World Cup victory in 2010.

“We always try to play the same way,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.

“The DNA of this team is the same, and that is the most important thing. We will try to win the final. Our way of playing football will not change, but it is clear the final is always special.”

Colombia, on the other hand, are hoping to clinch their first COPA America title in 23 years, with their only title coming in 2001 when they were the hosts.

They made it to the final with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, despite Daniel Munoz's red card and carry a 28-match unbeaten streak into the final, with their last defeat dating back to February 2022 against Argentina.

“We know who our opponent is, but we need to be motivated and we need to understand that it’s a different match,” Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said.

“It's a match that actually prevails over everything we’ve done, and we have this opportunity to enjoy it, and we have the opportunity against the world champions.”

James Rodriguez has been instrumental to Colombia's success, breaking Messi's record for the most assists in a single COPA America with six to his name.

“Nestor has found how to plan the team play around him, and he is a great player to have, but we never focus on a single player. We focus on the team,” Scaloni said about Rodriguez.

Argentina's star forward Messi, who scored his first goal of the tournament in the 2-0 semifinal victory over Canada, will be seeking to add another title to his illustrious career after enduring defeats in his first four major finals (one World Cup, three COPA Americas) since 2007.

