Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 with late Oyarzabal strike

Spain then enjoyed a purple patch with a series of sharp attacks as England's previously watertight defence fell apart and Dani Olmo, Morata and Williams all had good chances.

Southgate reacted by sending on Ollie Watkins, the scoring substitute hero of the semi-final, for an ineffective Harry Kane after an hour, with Cole Palmer, England's most creative player for the last month, joining him 10 minutes later.

It paid off almost immediately when Jude Bellingham laid the ball back into Palmer's path and the substitute curled home a precise low 20-metre shot in the 73rd minute.

The massed ranks of England fans, who vastly outnumbered their rivals, exploded and the whole feel of the night changed.

Spain weathered the storm and a lapse of concentration saw England undone as Marc Cucurella was left in space on the left, received the ball from Oyarzabal and drilled it across the box for the substitute to stretch out a toe and poke it home.

There was still time for more drama at the other end as Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a Declan Rice header from a corner and Dani Olmo blocked Marc Guehi’s follow-up on the line.

Spain survived to add a fourth title to those won in 1964, 2008 and 2012 and, as only the third team in the last nine Euros to win the trophy without coming through a shootout at some point in the tournament following France (2000) and Greece (2004), nobody can deny they were worthy winners.

For England, the "30 years of hurt" after their 1966 World Cup success, which was sung about at Euro 1996, will now run to at least double that number as they became the first team to lose successive Euro finals

"Losing in a final is as tough as it gets," said captain Kane.

"We did really well to get back into the game but we didn't quite keep the same intensity and pressure I guess. We couldn't quite keep the ball and we got punished for it." -Reuters