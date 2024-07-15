Soccer

Stellenbosch boost their squad with midfielder Sanele Barns

15 July 2024 - 09:38
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellenbosch have signed midfielder Sanele Barns from Richards Bay.
Stellenbosch have signed midfielder Sanele Barns from Richards Bay.
Image: Stellenbosch

Preparations for next season are in full swing by DStv Premiership clubs and Stellenbosch have boosted their squad with the acquisition of midfielder Sanele Barns from Richards Bay. 

Barns, who has signed a long-term contract with Stellies, arrives with a reputation after an impressive last season where he scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances. 

Barns, 27, helped Richards Bay retain their top-flight status through the play-offs and his stellar performances throughout last season saw him nominated for the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season award. 

Kaizer Chiefs explain absence of four stars in their Turkish camp

Kaizer Chiefs have explained why four of their players have remained in South Africa while the rest of the team is training under the watchful eye of ...
Sport
2 days ago

“We are delighted to welcome Sanele to the club. He was one of the standout performers in the league last season and we are excited to add a player of his calibre and experience to our squad, especially as we embark on our first campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup,” said Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie. 

“We are looking forward to him making a big impact at the club and have no doubt he will contribute hugely towards our continued success.”

MORE:

Richards Bay chairman Jomo Biyela plotting to upset the PSL apple cart

The club has signed a sponsorship worth R100m from Phakwe Gas for the next three years
Sport
3 days ago

Shandre Campbell thanks SuperSport as he makes move to Club Brugge KV in Belgium

SuperSport United have agreed transfer terms with Belgium champions Club Brugge KV for the permanent transfer of highly promising winger Shandre ...
Sport
4 days ago

Marumo claim they are in Premiership to stay

Marumo Gallants president Abram Sello has vowed not to repeat mistakes that saw them suffer relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship two ...
Sport
5 days ago

Richards Bay sign R100m sponsorship deal with Phakwe Gas, announce six players

Richards Bay have signed a sponsorship of R100 million from Phakwe Gas and also announced six players as part of their ambitious plans to be ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rassie laments Willie's early exit Rugby
  2. Olympics: Luxolo Adams vows legal action after being dropped for Wayde van ... Sport
  3. Argentina face Colombia in quest to make COPA America history Soccer
  4. Chiefs report injury setback in Turkey as Pirates gear up for Sevilla challenge ... Soccer
  5. Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 with late Oyarzabal strike Soccer

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjadji