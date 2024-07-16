Soccer

Gareth Southgate leaving role as England boss after Euros final defeat

16 July 2024 - 12:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gareth Southgate is leaving his role as England manager after they lost to Spain in the European Championship final.
Gareth Southgate is leaving his role as England manager after they lost to Spain in the European Championship final.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday he is leaving his role as England manager after they lost to Spain in the European Championship final, their second straight loss in the final of the continental tournament.

Southgate took charge in 2016 and oversaw 102 games, leading the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 as well as the Euros finals in 2021 and 2024.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in Sunday's showpiece, and Southgate said after the game he would discuss his future in charge of the national team.

"As a proud Englishman it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me and I have given it my all," Southgate said.

WATCH | Sundowns unveil home and away jerseys for the coming season

Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2024-25 season, giving them the theme "The Rise. Rule. Repeat", which pays ...
Sport
2 hours ago

"But it's time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways."

England have only won the World Cup in 1966, but Southgate transformed the side which became a force to reckon with in tournaments after he took charge in 2016.

They also reached the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup, a year after losing to Italy on penalties in the Euros final.

READ MORE:

Gareth Southgate to discuss England future after Euro final defeat

England coach Gareth Southgate said he would discuss his future in charge of the national team after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 ...
Sport
1 day ago

European champions Spain have more to come, says coach De la Fuente

Spain played a perfect European Championship by winning all seven games en-route to lifting the trophy on Sunday, but the players can get even better ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 with late Oyarzabal strike

Spain substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time to give his side a deserved 2-1 Euro 2024 final victory over England on Sunday and a ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are attending to this matter’: Gayton McKenzie on Luxolo Adams’ exclusion ... Sport
  2. Tears of joy at capping ceremony for Olympian matric pupil Walaza Sport
  3. Benjamin Richardson rockets up world list with runaway 100m win Sport
  4. 'My lucky charm was not there': Mama Joy blames Springboks' loss on her absence ... Rugby
  5. Rassie laments Willie's early exit Rugby

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji