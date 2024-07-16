Playing for Real Madrid a childhood dream come true, says Mbappe

France forward Kylian Mbappe said on Tuesday he was convinced he would one day play for Real Madrid that he began taking Spanish classes at school.

“Since I was a child, I knew my destiny was to play for Real Madrid,” The 2018 World Cup winner said at a Bernabeu Stadium packed with fans, many of them wearing replica shirts with his name.

Mbappe arrived at a press conference later clutching a model of the Bernabeu Stadium he said he had been given as an eight-year-old.

He surprised journalists by speaking in near flawless Spanish, which he said he had begun learning at school and then continued to practise with Spanish-speaking managers such as Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino at Paris St Germain (PSG) because he knew he would need to speak it one day at his dream club.