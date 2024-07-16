Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns unveil home and away jerseys for the coming season

16 July 2024 - 10:36 By SPORTS REPORTER
Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2024-25 season.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2024-25 season, giving them the theme "The Rise. Rule. Repeat", which pays tribute to the club’s rise and dominance. 

The jersey, as is Downs' norm, maintains the main features of the club's usual Brazil-inspired design, with changes in the smaller details, and will be available in stores next month. 

The club said the design tells their story from its establishment (the Rise), with the crowns representing consecutive PSL titles and overall dominance in South African football. The stars representing the men and women teams’ success in the Caf Champions League (the Rule) and the unprecedented run of success which stands at 14 league titles and counting (the Repeat). 

“The kit tells the story of the club’s glorious rise to become undisputedly the most successful team in PSL history, including winning the past seven league titles in a row. Masandawana own the crown of football in South Africa and the star represents the team’s conquest of the continent,” said Puma South Africa marketing director Brett Bellinger.

“To keep winning and building a legacy is a very hard thing to do, so we designed a kit to honour that culture of excellence. We trust our supporters will wear this kit with pride as the unprecedented success of the club is due to their contribution,” said Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Tiyani Mabunda.

"As we go into the upcoming season, we plan to compete for every trophy on offer and remain at the summit in defending our league title.”

