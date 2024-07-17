Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane will consider coaching when his playing days are over.
The Bafana Bafana star midfielder, widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, said he wants to impart his vast knowledge to up-and-coming players.
“I would like to assist the youngsters by sharing the experience I have gained,” he said.
“I have played under several great coaches at club and national level over the years and though they operate differently, the one thing they have in common is a work ethic.”
Zwane also spoke about how he was lucky to have played alongside Surprise Moriri, who mentored him when he arrived at the club almost 15 years ago as an apprentice.
Sundowns captain Themba Zwane to consider coaching when he hangs up his boots
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
“I was lucky I got to play with such a legend in Surprise Moriri,” he said.
“He was a player who always seemed to have an extra second when he was in the penalty box. Always had time to take a touch and take a shot and his football was king.”
Zwane said Moriri continues to call him to offer advice and he has a lot of respect for him.
“When I came to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011, I couldn’t believe it when he made time to talk to me. I had come from a much lower division and he encouraged me, saying if I kept working hard I would be fine in the faster and more challenging PSL.
“He still calls me to discuss my games. He is a top player and a top human being. I have so much respect for him.”
