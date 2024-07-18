Soccer

WATCH | Funeral service for former Bafana coach Stanley Tshabalala

18 July 2024 - 10:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is being held on Thursday at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

The 75-year-old died last Thursday. He had been recovering after he was attacked by burglars at his home in March. 

He will be buried at Westpark Cemetery.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was a complex man of many elements

Football is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear the name Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, but the initial foray into sport by the famed ...
Sport
4 days ago

Malema, Jordaan, Sono, McKenzie, Chiefs lead tributes for ‘Bra Stan’ Tshabalala

Tributes and messages of condolence from high-profile and ordinary South Africans are pouring in for former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach ...
Sport
6 days ago

Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75

Orlando Pirates has announced the passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the age of 75.
Sport
6 days ago

‘Bra Stan’ Tshabalala recovering after he was shot by burglars

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala is recovering after he was shot by burglars at his home on Wednesday.
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DStv 'dumps' Premiership as headline sponsor, Betway in forefront to take over Soccer
  2. ‘My eyes were always here’: Steve Komphela on his return to Sundowns Soccer
  3. WATCH | Mourners including Motsepe, Khoza, Lesufi, Mosimane, McKenzie gather ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Sundowns unveil home and away jerseys for the coming season Soccer
  5. RECORDED | Funeral service for former Bafana coach Stanley Tshabalala Soccer

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji