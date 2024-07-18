The funeral service for former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is being held on Thursday at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
The 75-year-old died last Thursday. He had been recovering after he was attacked by burglars at his home in March.
He will be buried at Westpark Cemetery.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Funeral service for former Bafana coach Stanley Tshabalala
Courtesy of SABC
