Soccer

WATCH | Mourners including Motsepe, Khoza, Lesufi, Mosimane, McKenzie gather for the funeral of ‘Bra Stan’

18 July 2024 - 10:03
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mourners have gathered at Grace Bible Church in Soweto for the funeral of Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala.
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

South African football lovers from all walks of life packed the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Thursday morning to bid farewell for much-loved football coach and administrator Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala. 

Dignitaries including Caf president Patrice Motsepe, Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and minister of sport Gayton McKenzie braved the Johannesburg morning chill. 

Also in attendance were current and former footballers including Teboho Moloi, Mandla Sithole, Edward Motale, Doctor Khumalo and officials Bobby Motaung and Trott Moloto. 

“We grew up together and played for the same team, Orlando Preston Brothers, which was one of the best teams. We played together until we were identified by bigger teams. He was one of the people to start Kaizer Chiefs,” said former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba. 

Khumalo remembered Tshabalala as his mentor who gave him a chance in the national team. 

“He selected me to the national team and I didn’t think. He was not given a fair deal as Bafana coach when we lost matches but he was nurturing players,” said Khumalo. 

The legendary Tshabalala, who was a respected coach, scout, administrator and worked at Pirates until his death, had been recovering after he was attacked and shot by burglars at his home in March. 

Tshabalala died on Thursday at the age of 75 and was given a special provincial funeral.

