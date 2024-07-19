Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Willard Katsande pleads with Chiefs fans to give coach Nasreddine Nabi time

19 July 2024 - 12:15 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and captain Willard Katsande is pleading with Amakhosi fans to give new coach Nasreddine Nabi time to get things right at the club.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 28th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer Chiefs midfield strongman and captain Willard Katsande. 

Katsande spoke about problems that have plagued the Zimbabwe national team for many years, pleaded with fans to give new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi time, and  hailed the stability at Orlando Pirates brought by coach José Riveiro. 

Katsande, who also captained Zimbabwe, said the departure of Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns may affect them and other clubs must use the opportunity to close the gap on the Brazilians.

Sundowns, who are on a pre-season camp in Austria, have appointed Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Wendell Robinson to lead the team after the shock departure of Mokwena. 

He has since joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, who are rebuilding after they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

