Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their squad with Brazilian centre-forward Arthur de Oliveira Sales on a long-term deal.
Sales, 22, who was signed from Belgian top-flight outfit Lommel SK, joins fellow South Americans Matías Esquivel (Argentina), Marcelo Allende (Chile) and Lucas Ribeiro (Brazil) at the club.
Sundowns have a long history with South American players and recently had Gaston Sirino (Uruguay), Ali Meza (Venezuela), Ricardo Nascimento (Brazil), Leonardo Castro (Colombia), Erwin Saavedra (Bolivia) and Júnior Mendieta (Argentina) on their books.
Sales has joined the team in Austria where they are on a pre-season camp.
Sundowns sign Brazilian striker Arthur de Oliveira Sales, Vincent Pule joins SuperSport
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns
Sales will add options and competition to Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro and winger Kobamelo Kodisang, who can also operate as a striker, and was the second signing for Sundowns during the off-season.
Defender Kegan Johannes has arrived at Chloorkop from city rivals SuperSport United but will not join the team on their pre-season camp in Austria because he is carrying an injury.
Meanwhile, SuperSport United have signed experienced winger Vincent Pule on a one-year deal with an option to renew.
