Soccer

Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid links to England coach role

20 July 2024 - 08:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is dedicated to the club and will remain as long as he is “happy and feels supported”, amid reports linking him to the England head coach position after Gareth Southgate's exit.

Southgate, in charge since 2016, announced his departure on Tuesday after England's second straight European Championship final defeat, this time a shattering 2-1 loss to Spain.

It has been speculated that England will look for another home-grown replacement, with Howe or former Chelsea boss Graham Potter as front-runners but they might also be open to a standout replacement from elsewhere.

“Really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here,” Howe told BBC Radio on Friday from Newcastle's training camp in Germany.

“For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy — and I am very happy.”

“I’m absolutely honoured and privileged to be manager of Newcastle. I hope that is for many, many years. I am determined to win a trophy for the football club — that is in my psyche every day.”

Southgate stands down, who's next for the hot seat?

The search for the next England manager kicked off on Tuesday with plenty of names and no shortage of speculation about who might replace Gareth ...
Sport
3 days ago

The FA, England's soccer governing body, publicly advertised the head coach job on Friday, asking candidates to apply for the vacant role on the careers portal of their website.

The job description specifies the need for a coach who can lead the team to “win a major tournament” as England's men's team have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

A successful candidate will also “have significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions,” the FA added.

The FA has set a deadline of August 2 for applications before the Nations League kicks off in September.

Reuters

MORE:

‘Bra Stan’ laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery

South African football lovers from all walks of life packed the Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Thursday morning to bid farewell for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns sign Brazilian striker Arthur de Oliveira Sales, Vincent Pule joins SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their squad with Brazilian centre-forward Arthur de Oliveira Sales on a long-term deal.
Sport
20 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Willard Katsande pleads with Chiefs fans to give coach Nasreddine Nabi time

In the 28th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘I hope he gets a chance to play,’ Samkelo Zwane’s father Eugene

Eugene Zwane, the father of young Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo, is hoping his son will get an opportunity to establish himself under new coach ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine faces world champ in final Olympic tune-up in London Sport
  2. ‘I hope he gets a chance to play,’ Samkelo Zwane’s father Eugene Soccer
  3. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie vows Luxolo Adams will go to the Olympics Sport
  4. Sundowns sign Brazilian striker Arthur de Oliveira Sales, Vincent Pule joins ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Do you agree with Rassie's decision to pick a 'weekend' Boks team ... Rugby

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest