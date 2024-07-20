Soccer

Lawrence roars in to Open contention with sizzling 65, Lowry leads

20 July 2024 - 19:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Thriston Lawrence hits his approach on the 16th fairway during the third round.
South Africa's Thriston Lawrence hits his approach on the 16th fairway during the third round.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence equalled the best round of the week as a six-under 65 fired him into contention for the Open at rainy Royal Troon on Saturday.

The 27-year-old began the day at three over but took advantage of ideal scoring conditions earlier in the day to reach three under as the leaders began their third rounds.

Ireland's Shane Lowry, the champion in 2019, was the overnight leader on seven under and was playing with England's Open debutant Dan Brown who was at five under.

Lowry made a solid start with a birdie at the fourth taking him to eight under but debutant Brown showed no sign of nerves as he bounced back from a bogey at the first with two birdies to move to six under in second place.

After two days of stiff breezes had made scoring tricky on the Ayrshire links, the course was becalmed early on Saturday and several players took advantage.

Lawrence went out in 30 shots with six birdies in his first eight holes and then dug in on the way back.

After a birdie at the 11th, he made his only bogey of the day at the par-four 13th and finished with five successive pars.

Former world number one Justin Thomas was also helping himself to birdies on his front nine which he completed in 31 - a far cry from Friday when he reached the turn in 45.

Thomas had held the clubhouse lead for much of the opening day after a three-under 68 but was blown off course on Friday to card a miserable 78, lost momentum on the way home but still emerged with a four-under 67 to reach level par.

"Golf. Golf is how I would sum it up," he said of his rollercoaster ride so far.

"It's a crazy sport and a lot of things can happen in a lot of conditions. But that's what I signed up for, I guess."

Australian Adam Scott got back to level par thanks to a round of five-under 66 while South Korea's Sungjae Im also shot a 66 to move to one over.

Only 10 players began the third day under par but that looked like increasing throughout the third round even though torrential rain arrived in the middle of the afternoon.

South Korea's Kim Si-woo provided the day's standout moment when he made a hole-in-one at the 238-yard par-three 17th - the first ace at this year's championship.

MORE:

Bryson DeChambeau fires 67 to emerge atop US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is feeling positive vibes and his golf game is backing those up in the US Open.
Sport
1 month ago

Swede Aberg grabs US Open lead, DeChambeau one back

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg held the outright second round lead at the US Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina where Bryson ...
Sport
1 month ago

This may or may not be my last US Open, says Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the US Open by two shots — then said he didn't know if this was his swan song at the major championship.
Sport
1 month ago

McIlroy shares US Open lead with Cantlay after bogey-free start

Rory McIlroy, looking to snap a 10-year major drought, capped a flawless outing with a birdie to join Patrick Cantlay atop the first-round US Open ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Akani Simbine faces world champ in final Olympic tune-up in London Sport
  2. ‘I hope he gets a chance to play,’ Samkelo Zwane’s father Eugene Soccer
  3. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie vows Luxolo Adams will go to the Olympics Sport
  4. Sundowns sign Brazilian striker Arthur de Oliveira Sales, Vincent Pule joins ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Do you agree with Rassie's decision to pick a 'weekend' Boks team ... Rugby

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest