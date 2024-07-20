Lawrence roars in to Open contention with sizzling 65, Lowry leads

South Africa's Thriston Lawrence equalled the best round of the week as a six-under 65 fired him into contention for the Open at rainy Royal Troon on Saturday.

The 27-year-old began the day at three over but took advantage of ideal scoring conditions earlier in the day to reach three under as the leaders began their third rounds.

Ireland's Shane Lowry, the champion in 2019, was the overnight leader on seven under and was playing with England's Open debutant Dan Brown who was at five under.

Lowry made a solid start with a birdie at the fourth taking him to eight under but debutant Brown showed no sign of nerves as he bounced back from a bogey at the first with two birdies to move to six under in second place.

After two days of stiff breezes had made scoring tricky on the Ayrshire links, the course was becalmed early on Saturday and several players took advantage.

Lawrence went out in 30 shots with six birdies in his first eight holes and then dug in on the way back.

After a birdie at the 11th, he made his only bogey of the day at the par-four 13th and finished with five successive pars.