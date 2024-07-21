Soccer

Ten Hag credits United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves

21 July 2024 - 10:10 By Shifa Jahan
John Souttar of Rangers vies with Leny Yoro of Manchester United in their preseason friendly at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United are on the front foot in the transfer market thanks to the club's leadership making quick and decisive moves to secure new players early, manager Erik ten Hag said after the signing of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Since British billionaire and INEOS chair Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford, acquiring a 25% stake in February, United have not only witnessed a new hierarchy but also benefited from new ideas.

United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of €62m (R1.2bn) on Thursday after the 18-year-old had been pursued by several top European clubs before his move to Manchester, including Real Madrid.

Another crucial signing was striker Zirkzee, who had an excellent season with the Serie A club Bologna last season and played for Netherlands in the European Championship. United paid €42.5m for the 23-year-old for a five-year deal.

“It is very good we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive,” Ten Hag said on Saturday. “So [the] leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that’s how we want to act as United.

“We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then [the faster] you can work on your team.”

Yoro made a strong impression in his United debut in their 2-0 preseason friendly win over Scottish side Rangers on Saturday, while Zirkzee, who has been given time off after the European Championship, is expected to join the squad in August. 

Reuters

