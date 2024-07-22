Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season
Orlando Pirates have launched their kit for the 2024-25 season.
The Buccaneers provided the first look at their new Adidas kit in a function at Orlando Stadium on Monday. They posted pictures of their players sporting the new kit on X.
Buccaneers, here is your home and away kit for the coming season. pic.twitter.com/6iHFnSEp85— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 22, 2024
Pirates have won four cup trophies in their two seasons under coach Jose Riveiro.
They finished in second place to seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns in both those campaigns.
In 2024-25 Bucs will be looking to defend their cup titles and close the gap on Downs in the league, where Pirates’ runners-up finishes were by 16 points in 2022-23 and 23 in 2023-24.
Pirates said the jerseys were available from 9am on Monday “online and at the Orlando Pirates shop, and on July 25 in-store at selected Adidas and retail outlets in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes”.
Success is earned. This is Pirates 🖤— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) July 22, 2024
Introducing Orlando Pirates 24/25 home and away jersey
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/jrmaLniRFS