Soccer

Romain Folz joins Sundowns as first team assistant coach

22 July 2024 - 18:09
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the appointment of Romain Folz as first team assistant coach.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the appointment of Frenchman Romain Folz as first team assistant coach. 

Folz joins the seven-time successive DStv Premiership champions from FIFA’s high-performance department, where he worked on the development of football.

He becomes part of a technical team of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, senior assistant Steve Komphela, goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson and assistant goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene. 

“Romain joins the 2023-24 PSL champions from FIFA's high-performance department where he worked on the development of football,” Sundowns said.

“Folz, who holds a Uefa Pro Licence, has previously worked in South Africa [with Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu] and across Africa in Guinea, Botswana, and Ghana.

“Sundowns' players and technical team have warmly received Romain into their [preseason] camp in Austria.”

Folz had little success with Gallants and AmaZulu as a head coach but, at just 34 years of age, can be seen as a rising star in the profession.

Sundowns added they “will play more competitive matches [in Austria] in the next few days as part of the ongoing preseason preparations”.

