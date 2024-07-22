Soccer

Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport

22 July 2024 - 09:21
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
In a promotional picture released by Mamelodi Sundowns the club announces its signing of Kegan Johannes from SuperSport United.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/X

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed highly rated defender Kegan Johannes from SuperSport United.

The 23-year-old joins attackers Kobamelo Kodisang from Moreirense in Portugal and Brazilian Arthur de Oliveira Sales from Belgian side Lommel SK as Downs’ signings of the 2024-2025 preseason so far.

“Defender Kegan Johannes has joined Bafana Ba Style on a multiyear deal,” Sundowns posted on X.

SuperSport also conformed the deal posting: “SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed for the permanent transfer of defender Kegan Johannes for an undisclosed fee.”

Johannes, a product of the Cape Town Spurs (formerly Ajax Cape Town) youth system, joined SuperSport in November 2021.

He has impressed in his 65 league and cup appearances at Matsatsantsa, 21 of those coming last season in a campaign where the former South Africa U-23 captain was out for several months after having to undergo knee surgery.

