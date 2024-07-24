Soccer

It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’

24 July 2024 - 11:17
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza and Betway's Laurence Michel at the announcement of the betting company as the new sponsor of the Premiership at the PSL offices on Wednesday.
Image: Kabelo Mokwena

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has announced Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership.

DStv withdrew from its sponsorship deal a year before its conclusion.

“As of this press conference, Betway is the new sponsor of the Premiership,” Khoza said.

Asked about the length and value of the contract, Khoza replied: “It's a three-year sponsorship for about R900m.”

DStv replaced 13-year sponsor Absa when the TV company, which is also the PSL's official broadcaster, signed a five-year deal in September 2020. 

Sowetan and TimesLIVE reported last week, as per an anonymous insider at MultiChoice, that revenue loss caused mainly by a sharp decline in subscriptions and the departure of MultiChoice group CEO Imtiaz Patel — said to be a close associate of Khoza — forced DStv to abandon its Premiership sponsorship.

“I can tell you the league is starting on August 3,” Khoza said, in response to speculation the Premiership might be delayed over the sponsorship issue. 

“We will release the fixtures this afternoon [Wednesday].”

This is a developing story

