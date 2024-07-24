DStv replaced 13-year sponsor Absa when the TV company, which is also the PSL's official broadcaster, signed a five-year deal in September 2020.
It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’
Image: Kabelo Mokwena
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza has announced Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership.
DStv withdrew from its sponsorship deal a year before its conclusion.
“As of this press conference, Betway is the new sponsor of the Premiership,” Khoza said.
Asked about the length and value of the contract, Khoza replied: “It's a three-year sponsorship for about R900m.”
