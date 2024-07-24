Soccer

Khoza pays tribute to DStv, welcomes new ideas for Premiership from Betway

24 July 2024 - 17:49
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Betway CEO Laurence Michel and Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza at the announcement of the betting company as the new sponsor of the Premiership at the PSL offices in Parktown on Wednesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza paid tribute to DStv for its backing of the Premiership through difficult times in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and welcomed the new ideas of new sponsor Betway.

Khoza announced a “three-year sponsorship worth about R900m” for the Betway Premiership at the PSL offices in Parktown on Wednesday as DStv ended its five-year deal, signed in September 2020, a year early.

“Beyond this press conference we now have Betway Premiership as a sponsor of the league. Thank you very much DStv Premiership sponsor,” Khoza said.

“It was done this way because it was part of the plan, a long time ago. We in the executive committee know that, other people and the media don’t know that.

“And I’m happy to welcome to the podium [Betway CEO] Laurence Michel to talk about himself. He’s got a team, he’s going to introduce them. Congratulations for being part of the PSL.”

Michel said the Premiership deal reinforces Betway’s influence in sponsorships in the major sports in South Africa.

“Betway as an international brand has been integrally involved in sports sponsorships. Our principle partner is West Ham in the English Premier League. We are also the betting partners of Arsenal, Brighton and Atletico Madrid, to name a few.

“In the short time Betway has been represented in the South African market, coming up to six years in September, it’s commitment to furthering South African sport is evident.

“If you look at the four major sporting codes, we now have the Betway Premiership in football, SA20 in cricket, the SummerCup in horse racing and in rugby we are [an associate] sponsor of the Springboks. So this completes the picture for us, and it’s a great picture.”

Khoza paid tribute to DStv for coming on board in perhaps the PSL’s most trying hour, after the Covid-19 pandemic. DStv replaced Absa in September 2020, as football was returning from the global suspension of sports after Covid-19 shutdowns, when domestic football was reeling from the economic affect of the pandemic and as games were still being played in front of empty stadiums.

DStv’s sports channel, SuperSport, remains the PSL’s official broadcast partner.

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza announce Betway Premiership sponsorship. - SABC Sport

“Today we’ve got a channel, 202 [dedicated to the PSL on SuperSport], and that’s unheard of, where anything we want to produce or promote we have that [platform],” Khoza said.

“But that channel is for content that is qualitative because our market is very sensitive and fastidious so you have to make sure you provide content that is comparable [to international football coverage].”

Khoza responded to criticism of the delay in the announcement of the 2024-25 Premiership fixtures ahead of the August 3 kickoff. He stressed the PSL ended the 2023-24 season on time despite complications arising from accommodating the inaugural African Football League and Africa Cup of Nations.

“Last season Egypt’s league finished on July 18, this season they are going to finish in August because they had to suspend the league for Al Ahly [continental] games and they are still catching up now. Our fixtures are all moving at the same time.

It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza has announced Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership.
Sport
10 hours ago

“There are things we do as the PSL when we build a calendar. We first make sure we include the Fifa dates, but also there are Caf [Confederation of African Football interclub] fixtures, where we leave leeway in case teams cannot make it back in time with alternate dates plotted into the calendar.

“We now know when Afcon [the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers] are taking place — before nobody was sure. The other competitions that affect the league, we were not sure.

“So when you plot your fixtures with those uncertainties it creates a problem.

“... We [also] all know the season was abnormal last season, in the sense that there was Afcon and we also had to change about eight games to accommodate [Bafana Bafana being] bronze medallists. [Mamelodi] Sundowns played about 58 games, [Orlando] Pirates 45, SuperSport 43, Stellenbosch 41 — it’s a killer. And the national team players played more games — the issue of recovery is a problem.

“Imagine we had still played our games until July 18 or longer like Egypt. It would be chaotic. But we managed our fixtures in support of our partners and sponsors remarkably.

“I can tell you the league is starting on August 3. The CEO [Mato Madlala] will be issuing the fixtures this [Wednesday] afternoon.”

