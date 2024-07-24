Soccer

PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue

24 July 2024 - 09:01
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza. File photo
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza is expected to address the league's headline sponsorship issue on Wednesday.

Reports have been DStv (MultiChoice) has withdrawn as the sponsor of the top-flight Premiership and betting company Betway will step in.

The PSL has called a press conference to be addressed by Khoza for 11am on Wednesday.

Sowetan and TimesLIVE reported last week, as per an anonymous insider at MultiChoice, that revenue loss caused mainly by a sharp decline in subscriptions and the departure of MultiChoice group CEO Imtiaz Patel — said to be a close associate of Khoza — forced DStv to abandon its Premiership sponsorship.

PSL betting on new sponsor

The departure of MultiChoice from being the headline sponsor of the Premier Soccer League has opened the door for the South African professional ...
Sport
3 days ago

A PSL source told the Sunday Times this weekend Betway was the likely company to step in for the sponsorship, saying: “It looks like that’s what is going to happen, the wind is blowing in that direction.

“What is important is we must replace DStv as a matter of urgency. We are keeping fingers crossed that the chair [Khoza] will get it over the line soon. We must hang in there for the next 10 days to see this through. The broadcasting rights deal is not affected and will continue.”

The Premiership is set to kick off on August 3.

Khoza is also expected to address the issue of fixtures for the league for the 2024-2025 season.

To date, the 16 top flight clubs have not received the draft fixtures, with the process apparently held up due to the uncertainty over the sponsorship issue.

READ MORE

DStv 'dumps' Premiership as headline sponsor, Betway in forefront to take over

Revenue loss, caused mainly by a sharp decline in subscriptions, combined by the departure of MultiChoice group CEO Imtiaz Patel, who's said to be a ...
Sport
6 days ago

Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto says young star Relebohile Mofokeng is ready for a move to Europe.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates’ players united: coming season about challenging for Premiership

Pirates players say a challenge for the league title is long overdue
Sport
1 day ago

Romain Folz joins Sundowns as first team assistant coach

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the appointment of Frenchman Romain Folz as first team assistant coach.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members

Orlando Pirates’ new jersey for the 2024-25 season was designed with a tribute to a founder of the club in mind.
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season

Orlando Pirates have launched their kit for the 2024-25 season.
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns sign highly rated defender from SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed highly rated defender Kegan Johannes from SuperSport United.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  3. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer
  4. PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season Soccer

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...