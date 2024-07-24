Soccer

RECORDED | Premier Soccer League sponsorship conundrum

24 July 2024 - 11:14 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza is addressing his organisation's sponsorship conundrum on Wednesday.

PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza is expected to address the league's headline sponsorship issue on Wednesday.
Sport
7 hours ago

Pirates’ players united: coming season about challenging for Premiership

Pirates players say a challenge for the league title is long overdue
Sport
1 day ago

PSL betting on new sponsor

The departure of MultiChoice from being the headline sponsor of the Premier Soccer League has opened the door for the South African professional ...
Sport
3 days ago

DStv 'dumps' Premiership as headline sponsor, Betway in forefront to take over

Revenue loss, caused mainly by a sharp decline in subscriptions, combined by the departure of MultiChoice group CEO Imtiaz Patel, who's said to be a ...
Sport
6 days ago
