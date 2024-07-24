Soccer

WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary doctorate

24 July 2024 - 13:39
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pitso Mosimane attends a University of Johannesburg graduation ceremony on Wednesday where he is being presented with an honorary doctorate.
Pitso Mosimane attends a University of Johannesburg graduation ceremony on Wednesday where he is being presented with an honorary doctorate.
Image: Marc Strydom

Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate at the University of Johannesburg's graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

Also on the stage as the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach was honoured were honorary doctors,former South African Football Association president Molefi Oliphant, Safa president Danny Jordaan and South African football great Jomo Sono.

Members of Mosimane's travelling technical staff and some of his African football luminary coaching colleagues, including Aliou Cisse, Florent Ibenge and Kalusha Bwalya and South African legend Mike Ntombela, were also in attendance.

Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate at the University of Johannesburg's graduation ceremony at its auditorium on Wednesday. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

MORE:

It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza has announced Betway as the new sponsor of the Premiership.
Sport
4 hours ago

Rulani Mokwena welcomed as coach of Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have announced Rulani Mokwena as their new coach on Thursday.
Sport
1 week ago

Manqoba Mngqithi in charge at Mamelodi Sundowns

Club and coach conclude talks for him to steward side into new season as Steve Komphela returns
Sport
2 weeks ago

Komphela back as senior coach at Sundowns but there's no clarity on Mngqithi's role

In a swift turn of events, Mamelodi Sundowns have welcomed back Steve Komphela as a senior assistant to Manqoba Mngqithi after the sudden departure ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Pitso and Marawa smoke peace pipe after years of frosty relations

South Africa's most successful football coach, Pitso Mosimane, and sportscaster Robert Marawa have buried the hatchet after a long-standing standoff ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane

Kaizer Chiefs may have to be prepared to pay a monthly salary of about R2m to secure the services of in-demand coach Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
1 month ago

Pitso ‘proud of how the players fought to the end’ in Abha relegation

Pitso Mosimane says Abha Club's coaching staff and players will emerge stronger from their ordeal of relegation from the Saudi Pro League (SPL) ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It’s official: PSL announces Betway as new Premiership sponsor for ‘about R900m’ Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Mofokeng did well in Spain, ready for overseas move: Hotto Soccer
  3. Pirates’ new jersey pays tribute to one of the club’s founding members Soccer
  4. PSL chair Khoza expected to address Premiership sponsorship issue Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates launch kit for 2024-25 season Soccer

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...