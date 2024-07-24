WATCH | African coaching luminaries in attendance as Pitso receives honorary doctorate

Also on the stage as the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach was honoured were honorary doctors,former South African Football Association president Molefi Oliphant, Safa president Danny Jordaan and South African football great Jomo Sono.
Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate at the University of Johannesburg's graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
Also on the stage as the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach was honoured were honorary doctors,former South African Football Association president Molefi Oliphant, Safa president Danny Jordaan and South African football great Jomo Sono.
Members of Mosimane's travelling technical staff and some of his African football luminary coaching colleagues, including Aliou Cisse, Florent Ibenge and Kalusha Bwalya and South African legend Mike Ntombela, were also in attendance.
