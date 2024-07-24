Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?

The identity of the person who lights the Olympic cauldron on the night of the opening ceremony is one of sport's best-kept secrets, with less than a dozen people in the know.

Paris 2024 organising committee president Tony Estanguet on Sunday said the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected.

Here are the top five contenders:

MARIE-JOSE PEREC

The 56-year-old is widely considered to be France's best Olympian of all time, with three gold medals across two Games in athletics.

Perec, who was born in the overseas region of Guadeloupe, won the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992 before achieving the 200-400m double four years later in Atlanta.

She bore the torch in her native Guadeloupe but Estanguet said someone who had already carried it could not be ruled out.